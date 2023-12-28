IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $125.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at $665,513,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,060,045. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $659,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $192,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

