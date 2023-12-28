Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,103,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,363,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

