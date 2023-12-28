Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.10. 327,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

