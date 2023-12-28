InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,446 shares in the company, valued at $43,467,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,605,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,138 shares of company stock worth $2,937,085. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

