HWG Holdings LP Sells 44,716 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,716 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.89. 7,863,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,351,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.96. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

