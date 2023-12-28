HWG Holdings LP Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.3% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 282,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after buying an additional 91,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,887,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,465,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09. The firm has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.75, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

