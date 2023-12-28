HWG Holdings LP Has $396,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.54. 587,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.24. The company has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $500.89.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

