HMS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Parsons by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Parsons by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,729. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

