HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 710,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,498. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

