HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 501,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,495. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.