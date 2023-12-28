HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 501,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,495. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.