HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

