HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded up $14.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,548.81. 54,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,172. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,974.58 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,023.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,403.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

