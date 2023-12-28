HMS Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 366,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,445. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

