HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.7% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $3,882,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.