Head to Head Contrast: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) vs. Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Locafy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $154.08 million 2.13 -$118.68 million ($0.75) -4.83 Locafy $4.29 million 2.83 -$2.62 million ($4.31) -2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Locafy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.6% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TrueCar and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 2 1 0 2.33 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Locafy.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -42.84% -32.23% -24.91% Locafy -102.60% -219.58% -83.17%

Summary

TrueCar beats Locafy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.