Harrington Investments INC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.08. 10,421,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,563,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

