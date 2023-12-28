Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $78,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.33. 807,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

