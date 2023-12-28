Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 883 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 25.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 89,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.60. The company had a trading volume of 306,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,786. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

