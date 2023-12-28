Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 61,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 719,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after buying an additional 227,029 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 175,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

