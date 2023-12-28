Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFI. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

