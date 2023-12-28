General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 880,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,218. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

