Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 1,662 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

