GDS Wealth Management Buys 3,268 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.73. The stock had a trading volume of 361,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

