GDS Wealth Management Buys 2,843 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $257.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

