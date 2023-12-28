First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

FPX stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

