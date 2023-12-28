Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 26,778 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.84. 1,372,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,542. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

