Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.97. 1,657,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $425.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

