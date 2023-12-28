Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

