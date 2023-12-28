Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,532.7% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYE opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a market cap of $536.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

