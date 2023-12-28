Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 13.8 %
Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $297.00.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
