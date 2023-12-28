Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.31

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 156.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $249.23 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $251.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $227.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

