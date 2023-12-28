Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $51,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.68. The stock had a trading volume of 57,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,872. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

