Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.60.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

DG stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $3,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.