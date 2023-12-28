Czech National Bank Buys 83,404 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,404 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $425.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

