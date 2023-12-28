Czech National Bank Buys 7,526 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Czech National Bank grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $457.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

