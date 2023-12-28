Czech National Bank Acquires 26,033 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

