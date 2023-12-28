CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. 599,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,541. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

