Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $666.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.07 and a 200-day moving average of $566.63. The stock has a market cap of $295.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

