Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.5 %

CWCO stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 344.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 763,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16,054.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 329,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.