Comparing Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) & Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Ameris Bancorp and Farmers and Merchants Bancshares are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 19.59% 8.68% 1.11% Farmers and Merchants Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.18 billion 3.15 $346.54 million $4.12 13.04 Farmers and Merchants Bancshares N/A N/A N/A $1.13 15.23

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers and Merchants Bancshares. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameris Bancorp and Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Farmers and Merchants Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers and Merchants Bancshares.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Farmers and Merchants Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements. The company also provides credit for residential mortgages, including federal housing administration and veterans affairs loans; construction loans; home equity lines; personal installment loans; and other consumer financing, as well as finances commerce and industry by providing credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community. In addition, it offers commercial lending, which includes commercial mortgages, land acquisition and development loans, lines of credit, accounts receivable financing, and term loans for fixed asset purchases, as well as loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture. Further, the company provides automated teller machine, internet, mobile banking, and automated telephone services, as well as debit and credit cards. It serves customers through its office located in Upperco, Maryland; branches located in Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Owings Mills, Eldersburg, and Westminster, Maryland; and a satellite branch located in Westminster, Maryland. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland.

