Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 719,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,899,000 after buying an additional 227,029 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Comcast by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 175,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 1,502,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716,182. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.