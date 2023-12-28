Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 416,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

