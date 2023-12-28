Coerente Capital Management Has $24.97 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

