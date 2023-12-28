Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHP.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.97 on Thursday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.20.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

