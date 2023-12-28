Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $935.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

