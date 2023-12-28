CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSTR opened at $18.99 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $393.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.