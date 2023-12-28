Brokers Offer Predictions for Sonoco Products’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SON. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sonoco Products by 854.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,388,000 after buying an additional 978,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $51,618,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

