Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $3.61

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.61.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $434.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

