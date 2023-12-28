Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target at $15.17

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,517.48 and a beta of 1.34.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

