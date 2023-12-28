Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $12.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,546.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,137.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,023.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,974.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,403.71.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

